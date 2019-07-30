Spokane man says teenagers threw rocks from Cliff Drive and hit his car

SPOKANE, Wash. - Stephen James was minding his own business driving home from work on South Ben Garnett Way, jamming out to a little music when he heard a loud pop.
"I thought something had been thrown at my windscreen, but I didn't see anything. So I was a little confused," James said.
It startled this former British Army soldier who saw action in Afghanistan. He says it quickly brought back flashbacks from his time overseas.
"I've been involved in vehicle patrols with IED strikes and that kind of really loud bang because it hit the sunroof it was close to my ear and kind of gave me a bit of a startle response, which obviously brought back some physiological response that was familiar," James said. "Unwelcome but familiar."
He quickly noticed the glass in his sunroof had been chipped, so he started his own little investigation along Cliff Drive which was above him.
"I just did a right turn and a right turn and found the kids who were throwing rocks off the cliff face onto the cars below," James said. "I challenged themand they said no at first no, we weren't throwing it. Then they said yeah, we were throwing rocks but not at cars. Then it devolved (to), oh I'm going to kick your A**," James said.
That's when James said he called the police and filed a report. Thankfully the only damage was to his car and not to him.
"Really I know it's summer. I know these kids want to have fun and whatever but just really think about the consequences of your actions," James said. "I am glad it's just property damage. It's a significant amount of property damage. It's going to cost a lot to replace that sunroof. I am just glad nobody got hurt."
None of those kids pictured in the video have been arrested or charged. KHQ did speak with several mothers of the kids who were allegedly throwing rocks. They claim their kids are sorry for what they did.
Spokane Police are investigating this incident.