SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Thursday after being convicted for two counts of sexual abuse of a child.
The charges date back to an incident in July of 2020 when 46-year-old Timothy E. Aquino was walking near the Coeur d'Alene Resort when he approached two 14-year-old girls. They reported that he hugged and touched one of their butts and kissed the other.
Aquino denied those actions in court, but the jury rejected the denial.
The first four years of Aquino's sentence will be fixed and the following eleven will be indeterminate with credit for time served.