SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man will serve 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to production of child pornography. Upon release, he will be federally supervised for life.
According to U.S. Attorney's Office, 42-year-old Dannie Bowling was on supervised release for a drug trafficking case when he sexually exploited a 15-year-old girl.
Court documents for the case detail Bowling secretly filming the girl in various stages of undressing, paying for nude photographs of the victim and using her to produce a pornographic video with him. Investigators found hidden surveillance footage, images, and videos of the victim on Bowling's phone The documents also allege Bowling told her he could sell her images to others and paid her various amounts for their sale.
During his sentencing, Bowling denied selling images and videos, despite the evidence.
"Mr. Bowling’s criminal behavior is a stark reminder to parents and communities everywhere to be vigilant in protecting our children," said District Attorney Vanessa Waldref.
Special Agent in Charge, Robert Hammer, said the severe sentence should serve as a warning to anyone who would harm children.
In addition to the 18-year sentence and lifetime supervision upon release, Bowling was ordered to pay $6,000 in victim-related special assessments.