SPOKANE, Wash. - Jason Ayers has been sentenced to 38 1/2 years in prison after being convicted on 13 counts of child rape in the first and second degree.
The case stems back to the early to mid 2000's when the three women say the rapes started at five, nine and ten years old. The investigation started in 2017 when one of the woman reported Ayers to the Spokane Police Department.
According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), rape charges were directed against Ayers in 2018 but COVID-19 and other delays allowed him to remain free until his conviction this October.
SPD is encouraging that if you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault and wants to know more about available resources and options, call Lutheran Community Services NW confidential 24 hour support line at 509-624-7273.