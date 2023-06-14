SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane local Frederick Terrell, age 43, was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison after Terrell pled guilty to being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm on December 6, 2022.
According to court documents, Terrell recorded several videos of himself firing a pistol at a shooting range and sent them to his partner in early April of 2022. His partner became concerned for her physical safety and contacted Terrell's Washington State Department of Corrections Community Corrections Officer.
Due to prior felony convictions, Terrell was prohibited from possessing firearms. He also has at least seven prior convictions arising from domestic violence assaults.
“Mr. Terrell knew that he was prohibited from possessing firearms because of his multiple prior felony convictions, but chose to possess a firearm anyway,” said ATF Seattle Special Agent in Charge Jonathan T. McPherson. “And to further his illegal behavior, his recording of himself firing a pistol and sending it to his former intimate partner just exacerbated his actions. Hopefully this sentence will give him the opportunity to reflect on his actions and change his ways.”