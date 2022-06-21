SPOKANE, Wash. - After pleading guilty last year, 47-year-old Brian Knight of Spokane has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography, the highest sentence available under the terms of his plea agreement. The judge also ordered 10 years on federal supervision upon his release.
Court documents and proceedings state undercover FBI agents downloaded numerous photos of child pornography in 2019 before executing a search warrant at his home in Spokane. Numerous digital devices containing more exploitative material downloaded between 2017 and 2019 were also found.
Knight had a prior conviction of possession of child pornography from 2009 when a minor reported Knight had sexually abused her. He was sentenced to 14 months in state custody at that time.
Additionally, bookmarks of multiple child rape stories, including one titled 'baby Sex is the Best.tx.' as well as a file named 'incest/underage sex permission form' on one of his devices.
Under an alias, Knight created an apparent nonprofit foundation called "Fish for Kids" which purported to provide aquariums to autistic children. No aquariums were ever provided to any families, though it presumably would have put Knight in contact with autistic children.
Knight lied to law enforcement about his conduct, wiped his devices to hide the volume of his illicit collection, and had prior convictions for domestic violence assaults, interference with domestic violence reporting, and cyberstalking.
Judge Rosanna Peterson, who presided over the sentencing, described his conduct as predatory, rejecting defense arguments to lower the sentence due to medical ailments and imposing the highest sentence available. The Court expressed concern over Knight's prior convictions and lack of commitment to sex offender treatment opportunities.
Special Agent Donald Voiret, in charge of the FBI Seattle Field Office, stated, "The materials our agents recovered from his devices were chilling."
Voiret noted it was not the first time Knight had acted on his sexual interested in children, stating cases like this "show why it is so important that the FBI continues to relentlessly seek out child pornography defendants."
This case was pursued as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the United States Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref said, "All children should be safe from sexual predators, particularly those who have offended before. Protecting children from harm, especially online exploitation, remains a priority of my office and is critical to building a safe and strong Eastern Washington community."
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit: www.usdoj.gov/psc. Information about internet safety education can be found under the "resources" tab.