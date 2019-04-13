SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man who faced up to life in prison for allegedly raping a teenage girl in a Coeur d'Alene public bathroom, received a sentence of 30 days in jail last week.
Our partners at The Spokesman-Review report 20-year-old Ayden Harden was sentenced to serve a month in jail and 12 years of probation after he admitted giving the 15-year-old girl alcohol and following her into a bathroom at Independence Point in July, 2018.
Kootenai County First District Judge Cynthia Meyer handed down the sentence last Friday, April 5.
Deputy Kootenai County Prosecutor Art Verharen said Harden, who was 19 at the time, had originally been charged with three felonies, including lewd conduct with a minor, burglary with intent to commit a crime and infamous crime against nature, which is a term for sexual penetration.
Harden will have to register as a sex offender in the state of Idaho.
At the sentencing, Verharen said defense attorney Sean Walsh also informed Judge Meyer that Harden is the son of Spokane Police Detective Harlan Harden, who has worked in the city for 27 years.
Detective Harden attended the sentencing but did not speak.