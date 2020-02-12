SPOKANE, Wash. - Joshua Forrester was sentenced to 19 years in prison on Wednesday for killing a woman in Hillyard.
In December, Spokane Patrol Officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment on the 2900 block of East Diamond. Within minutes after the call, officers say they found Forrester covered in blood walking down the street at Queen and Haven.
Once officers got to the apartment, they found the body of Alliana (Alicia) Johnson, and an infant who was alive and unharmed.
