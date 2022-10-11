Spokane man to make the journey to Seattle to watch his beloved Mariners make the run of a lifetime

SPOKANE, Wash. - Build it and they will come, and that’s what the Mariners have done for fans across the state of Washington.
“It’s going to be electric, it’s 21 years in the making,” Jermany Kight the manager of the kitchen at The Swinging Doors said.
Kight like so many other Mariners fans across the state of Washington are having a pretty good postseason. He explains that the past couple of years have had ups and downs—but he never once wavered.
“I’ve been a Mariners fan my whole life,” Kight said.
He normally can watch the games at work, on one of the 50 TVs at the Swinging Doors, and he can cook a mean mariner hot dogs on the grill.
But come Saturday, he'll have a different seat, he’ll leave the grill behind and head to the Emerald City.
“I got my ticket Sunday afternoon,” Kight said, “I purchased them at a family function with a relative after last weekend’s game.”
The price of that ticket, well.
“a lot,” Kight said laughingly.
It was an opportunity the lifelong Mariner fan was just not willing to pass up, he grew up playing baseball here in Spokane and like so many others it's become a past time with his family.
Yes, the ticket might’ve been expensive but Kight says he can justify if.
“You cant put a price on history,” Kight said.
Whether you’re young or old, a new fan, or an old fan, a hurt fan, or just from the area, the consensus is unanimous.
“Hopefully they can come through with a W,” Kight said.
Jeremy works at the Swingin’ Doors— normally he cheer on the @Mariners by making “Mariner Dogs” at the Swingin’ Doors, BUT NOT THIS WEEKEND! He tells me that he spent the big bucks and is driving over to Seattle to watch history. #SeaUsRise https://t.co/dWEuhZ8E0f pic.twitter.com/Pxz3yY599N— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) October 11, 2022