SPOKANE, Wash. - Bachelor Nation... you've seen the ads, you adore the hosts, but what is Bachelor Live?
"If you're coming to the show, prepare to watch what would typically be a 13-week season on television, get condensed into two hours," Bachelor Live host Ben Higgins said.
Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin, former Bachelor and Bachelorette reality stars, have been taking a tour bus across the U.S. finding tons of cities' most eligible bachelors.
In Spokane, the Bachelor Live casting crew selected Corbin Cabrera. This handsome father of two says he never expected this to happen, but he's excited to meet 10 new women all at once.
If you're looking to find love, here's how Corbin says you can impress him: "Be different, do something that gets the crowd riled up, something that isn't expected," Cabrera said.
Higgins says you're going to feel like you're in the bachelor mansion. There's going to be dramatic music, rose ceremonies, tears, and elaborate dates, all right before your eyes on stage.
"It's very similar to the show you watch on TV. We start off with ten ladies, we have group dates, one-on-one moments, our version of hometowns and fantasy suites," Higgins said.
The show might be happening on stage, but Higgins said the audience plays a big role in the atmosphere.
"The fans get really into it. It's funny, every show we have, fans pick a favorite," Higgins said. "They're chanting their name, chanting the bachelor's name. It's been really great and we're having a blast."
So ladies, if you're single and looking to get back out there, here's a few things you'll want to know about Corbin. Besides being a proud father, the 30-year-old is a technology salesman, and loves playing board games or any activity that gets people off their phones.
"I'm a full-time father, so I don't get a lot of time to go out on dates," Cabrera said. "This seems like a great opportunity to meet some amazing women in Spokane just in the course of one night."
If you're hoping to fall in love, and are here for the right reasons, it's not too late. Women are still being selected through Sunday morning to meet Corbin.
Tickets to watch the most dramatic live rose ceremony ever are still available.
Higgins said this whole tour has been about meeting fans, finding love, and getting bachelor nation together for a fun new experience. This is the Bachelor's way of saying thank you to all their loyal fans.
Spokane, will you accept Corbin's rose? We'll find out Sunday night at 7 pm at the Spokane First Interstate Center for the Arts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.