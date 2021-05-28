SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington Department of Health (DOH) has suspended a Spokane massage therapist who allegedly touched clients inappropriately, gave a client hallucinogen drugs and failed to get written permission to perform a breast massage.
Dylan l. Patterson owns Wellness Education Center in Spokane. According to DOH documents from 2020, the center was a massage school for those looking to get certified as massage therapists.
The documents outline complaints from multiple clients of the school. One client said that Patterson "plucked a hair off her head and put it in his mouth in order to 'taste her DNA'."
The same client reported receiving the 'ayahuasca' from Patterson containing the schedule 1 hallucinogen drug DMT.
Three other clients complained about Patterson's behavior, alleging he touched them inappropriately and gave them breast massages without first getting the proper written consent.
One of the clients, after filing complaints, was refunded $8,575 for all tuition and fees paid to the school.
The DOH finds that Patterson allegedly made multiple violations, including possession, use or prescribed use of schedule 1 drugs, abuse or sexual contact with a client and improper breast massage.
Patterson's massage therapy license has been indefinitely suspended as a result of the unfair business practices complaints and DOH investigation.