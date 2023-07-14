SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward held a press conference Friday afternoon addressing the investigation into sexual harassment claims against former City Administrator Johnnie Perkins.
On Thursday, Perkins resigned from his position in a letter sent to the mayor. Perkins wrote that he has been suffering health issues which forced him to resign.
Hours after his resignation, the mayor confirmed the city's investigation found evidence that Perkins had violated sexual harassment policies.
During Woodward's press conference, she acknowledged the courage the city employees had who came forward, and shed some light on how the complaints were made.
"Those concerns rose from intimate details shared by the former city administrator with employees about a relationship he was involved in," Woodward said. "Those conversations took place in the workplace and by phone conversations after hours."
In early June, these concerns were raised and brought to a supervisor, who forwarded them to the city's HR department.
The mayor says HR spoke with employees and made "several attempts" to speak with Perkins but all those were unsuccessful.
"The most important thing that I hope the employees and public take away from all this is that expectations regarding workplace conduct apply to everyone," the mayor concluded.
Woodward said she couldn't share additional details about the investigation and referred the media to the formal complaint. NonStop Local KHQ has submitted a public record request for the HR report.