Weather Alert

...Hot temperatures, gusty winds and low humidities Sunday and Monday... .The breakdown of a hot ridge of high pressure and the arrival of a dry cold front will bring critical fire conditions to much of central and eastern Washington this weekend. Ahead of the front Sunday afternoon, hot south or southwest winds are expected to develop across central and north central Washington. Then on Monday, strong west winds will blow across central and eastern Washington behind the cold front. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF EASTERN WASHINGTON... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 702 Colville Reservation (Zone 702), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidities: 15 to 25 percent. * Impacts: New and existing fires have the potential to spread rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&