Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. High temperatures in the 90s to near 100 Friday, 97 to 107 Saturday, 100 to 112 Sunday through Tuesday. Mild overnight lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast and Southeast Washington and North and North Central Idaho. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&