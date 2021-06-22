SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced a new addition to city leadership Tuesday.
Chris Patterson will serve as a special advisor to the city, providing guidance on housing and homelessness.
According to a release from the city, Patterson grew up in foster care in Spokane and served two years U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson as a regional administrator.
“Chris has extensive leadership and lived experience that shaped and molded a direct, compassionate, and collaborative approach that has earned him the respect and support of leaders nationwide with diverse backgrounds,” Woodward said in the release.