SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced Wednesday the next steps the city is taking to help people move off the streets and get the resources they need in the annual State of the City address.
Woodward announced that Catholic Charities has finalized a plan to move the House of Charity out of the downtown corridor to a new location. She clarified that this plan is not related to the proposed shelter on Trent Ave.
The new House of Charity is being called the HOC 2.0 and Catholic Charities said it will first and foremost be a low-barrier shelter.
They said the shelter will provide 24/7 services for men and women experiencing homelessness. Their plan is to gradually offer more comprehensive services like "mental health counseling and care, substance abuse counseling, medical respite, permanent housing services, vocational training, case management, and peer support counseling on-site" as clients are ready to move-forward and stabilize their lives.
The current HOC location at 32 W. Pacific Avenue would remain open but will no longer sleep or feed people experiencing homelessness. Some space will be maintained there for emergency shelter in case of inclement weather.
The mayor also shared 15 of the city's immediate priorities to provide solutions to the homeless situation.
IMMEDIATE STEPS:
- Identify a dependable site for on-demand activation during emergent weather, disaster and other needs
- Establish a plan for any tenant improvements that include potential for accommodating multiple populations before activating on-site demand
- Seek proposals from operators of the on-demand location and encourage partnerships to accommodate multiple populations
- Coordinate with partners identified in the emergency activation plan
- Develop transportation partnership and route for services connectivity
- Establish behavioral health resource connections to on-demand location
- Identify new permanent low-barrier shelter site to add space and better distribute services
- Deploy public shelter dashboard for awareness of resources and capacity
- Identify and establish sustainable funding sources from public and private partnerships
- Launch a community fundraising effort to sustain operation of the regional system
- Raise awareness of need for additional volunteers
- Evaluate potential navigators options
- Structure contracts to include expectation statements and deliver outcomes
- Open a dialogue with the court system about how to enhance therapeutic court options for greater accountability
- Identify city responsibilities and those of the partners
Woodward's address came after the City Council voted to pass a resolution proposing to limit the number of beds in future shelters to 100 per acre Monday night. That recommendation passed in a 5-2 vote.
Earlier in the month, Woodward announced a proposal for a new shelter on Trent Ave. The 33,000 square foot building would require a zoning change to move forward, which City Council struck down as some members felt the plan was lacking.