Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Porthill, Elk, Chewelah, Wallace, Osburn, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Rathdrum, Medimont, Naples, Coolin, Colville, Arden, Newman Lake, Bonners Ferry, Clayton, Kellogg, Coeur d'Alene, Kettle Falls, Rockford, Spokane, Sandpoint, Cataldo, Post Falls, Newport, Davenport, Priest River, Orin, Deer Park, Inchelium, Pinehurst. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Conditions may change rapidly. Slick conditions are likely with below freezing temperatures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&