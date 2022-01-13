SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has appointed a new City Planning Director, Spencer Gardner, who she said is known as a collaborative innovator.
Spencer Gardner has worked with the city previously as a member of the City Council Sustainability Action subcommittee and on the board of Spokane Housing Ventures.
The subject of a national search, Gardner has met with City staff, community stakeholders, councilmembers, Woodward and members of the Mayor’s Cabinet. He now awaits approval from the city council, which is set to happen Jan. 24.
“I am excited to get to work building a stronger Spokane that offers jobs, opportunities and housing choices, to everyone in our community,” Gardner said.
Gardner has experience in the private sector, with over a dozen years of experience working with private planning firms. Experience Woodward says makes him a great fit here in Spokane.
“Spencer is a leader, mentor, and innovator who is experienced in bringing diverse voices together around complicated project, transportation and regional planning needs,” Woodward said. “I am excited about the vision he will bring as we pursue housing and growth opportunities.”