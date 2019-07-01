SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Mayor David Condon is at the United States Conference of Mayors to discuss the challenges Spokane faces.
Topics at the conference included infrastructure, transportation, jobs, affordable housing and more.
A key topic Mayor Condon was focused on was opportunity zones.
According to the City of Spokane, opportunity zones are areas in the city that qualify for federal aid to increase commerce through growth projects.
Spokane has eight opportunity zones. Right now, a major development in one of these zones is the construction of Amazon's newest warehouse.
Legislation surrounding opportunity zones is fairly new. Mayor Condon says discussing the legislation with cities also implementing opportunity zones helps Spokane grow.
"I've been really looking to see how we can leverage this investment in the city," Mayor Condon said. "It's new legislation, so it's about learning from other mayors and other folks about how they utilize those investments."
For Spokane, Mayor Condon plans to grow opportunity zones by growing target areas, marketing Spokane, improving public amenities and increasing regional collaboration.
The most recent regional collaboration for the City of Spokane was voted down by the city council on June 24th.
The Spokane Regional Emergency Communications Systems (SRECS) was designed to compass all regional communication in Spokane County.
Mayor Condon, and others county leaders, expressed disappointment in the city council's unanimous vote to terminate partnership with SRECS.
"The SREC board decided the city will have to wait a year before they can rejoin," Mayor Condon said. "That will have a major impact our budget for next year and that's unfortunate. I don't appreciate where the city council went on this."
Moving forward, the city council has another upcoming vote for a major development in Spokane.
The Spokane City Council is expected to vote on whether or not to purchase a building for a new homeless shelter during Monday's city council meeting.
The building is the old grocery outlet off East Sprague and is expected to cost around $1.8 million.
The city says the new shelter will mainly be a resource for adults and the goal is to have the shelter up and running by September.
Mayor Condon said he hopes the city council will vote to move forward with the shelter.
Condon also said he hopes the next city administration continues the work of development through collaboration that his administration built.
"There will be plenty of work for the next mayor, but we stay on the course we have been going and we don't go on a route of not leveraging our opportunities. It really takes a lot of work to put those regional collaborations together, and my administration has been focused on that," Mayor Condon said. "I hope all the candidates look at that as a strength, and unfortunately the city council has been going away from that in recent months."