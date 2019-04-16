Mayor David Condon vetoed a new law that would require Spokane City Hall to be open to the public. The Mayor says the law was redundant and drew attention away from what the city is doing to help the homeless.
According to an article in the Spokesman-Review, the veto is likely to stand. City Council President said Tuesday he would not vote to override it, joining at least two other council members.
The law, which passed in a 5-2 vote last month, would have allowed people to be in public areas but those people would be removed if they caused a disturbance.