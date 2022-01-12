SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, confusion is mounting over the emergency warming shelter situation in Spokane. Mayor Nadine Woodward addressed concerns the best she could Wednesday, but there are plenty of questions still lingering.
With warmer temperatures coming, the shelter at the convention center closed this past weekend and it's still not clear what will happen next.
Many people have been eager to hear a new plan for where the next shelter will be and when it could open, but during a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Woodward announced there was still no plan in place.
Everything remains up in the air with no set plan for an emergency warming shelter. However, we did learn why the convention center shelter was closed and that's because it cost the city $400,000 over the two weeks it was open and racked up $90,000 in damages.
With snow on the ground and temps dipping into the freezing zone, it's exactly the time a warming shelter needs to be up and running.
However, that 24-hour low barrier shelter which originally opened December 26th before an arctic storm has since closed since it was only temporary. Forcing some to go back to the streets, with only a few placed in other shelters.
While attendance at the emergency shelter hovered around 150 people, it got up to more than 300 people during certain hours. The center was co-ed, allowed animals, and provided more than 9,000 meals. So why did it close? Mayor Woodward said it's because of the operational cost and mainly due to the damages the building sustained.
"I'll just tell you that the damage the convention center sustained during that two-week period was so great that the PFD said we need to be able to have some time to make repairs before events can come online," Mayor Nadine Woodward said in the press conference. "There was a lot of damage to carpeting, to banquet chairs, to restrooms. In fact, we had to close the restrooms that we were provided with a couple of days into the operation because they were so heavily damaged they weren't usable anymore. We brought in porta-potties."
Costs are also attributed to security as there were 54 medical calls to the shelter, 30 doses of Narcan, and 6 arrests for warrants, trespassing, and violent behavior.
But as the site closed this past Sunday, many asked why the city didn't have another place in mind.
"The challenge in finding another location. There are a lot of challenges. The biggest one is pushback from neighborhoods," she said. "We've received pushback from almost every single neighborhood that we've wanted to locate a shelter in."
Even after reaching out to county and state officials...
"...to ask for help locating buildings and nothing has come forward," she said.
Woodward said the city is continuing to look for temporary and permanent space but nothing right now is confirmed. One thing is for sure, she said the new building will need to have set expectations, time limits on re-entering, be easily cleaned, and monitored by professional security.
City Council members, not happy there's no solution in place especially with temps dropping.
"We have to stop pretending that it's going to go away. If we just move them out of downtown, it's going to go away. If we just don't see him, it's going to go away. It's not going to go away. And we need to work together as a community," City Council member Karen Stratton said. "But there's not a lot we can do by going into neighborhoods and trying to find a spot and then, you know, leaving because nobody wants it? Well, we've got to figure out you know, what, what would make that neighborhood accepted, accepting of it? And what kind of agreements can we come up with to make sure that it doesn't destroy the atmosphere of the neighborhood?
"We're not going to wave a magic wand and solve this issue. This is extremely complex. Even those who are passing the laws requiring me to do certain things, I don't think, understand how extremely complex and challenging this is otherwise we'd have it figured out by now," Woodward said.
Mayor Woodward also spoke about how at the beginning of her term she didn't think we needed more low barrier shelter space because of the high cost to taxpayers but she has since changed her mind. And that's why there is room for a new low barrier shelter in the 2022 budget.
We do want to add, while the city of Spokane has some beds open at its current shelters, the city council passed requirements last year saying there needs to be a warming shelter option if it gets below freezing and the low barrier shelters are 90% full.