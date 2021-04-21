SPOKANE, Wash. - In remembrance of former Vice President Walter Frederick Mondale, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered flags at all City buildings to be lowered to half-staff.
“Vice President Mondale was a longstanding public servant,” Mayor Woodward said. “He served our country as a senator, an ambassador, and vice president. We encourage anyone with a flag outside of their home or business to join us in honoring Vice President Mondale.”
On Monday, April 19, Vice President Mondale died at 93. Woodward said flags will remain at half-staff until his burial.