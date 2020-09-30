SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has released a plan for the next 100 days.
Mayor Woodward said right out of the gate, in a video, that Spokane needs to be ready for anything, and that 2020 has thrown a lot at the city.
In the plan, the City will be piloting an organizational leadership structure in preparation for flexibility with the next 100 days.
Some of the main elements of this plan will involve public and health safety, infrastructure, budgets and internal services.
Mayor Woodward believes growing the relationship between the city council and the mayor’s office is key.
In the video, she said these elements of her plan will help give clarity and certainty for the next 100 days, in an uncertain time in the world, and will help her guide the city.
