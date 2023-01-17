SPOKANE, Wash. - Today Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said delaying the finish of the North-South freeway could cost millions of dollars.
Jay Inslee's budget proposal might make that happen.
The new budget removes about four billion dollars from transportation, which would mean another delay before they finish the freeway.
Today, Woodward spoke in front of the Senate Transportation Committee about why finishing the freeway is so important.
"It really makes no sense to delay funding for the north Spokane corridor," said Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward. "Considering we already have several pieces already in place."
Local Business owner, Matt Swanson, said he had to move his company twice within a four-year timespan for the construction of the freeway. He said moving cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars, but the longer this project takes to finish, the more money it will cost him.
"I mean you could alleviate a lot of that if we could get this freeway done," said partial owner of a local flatbed trucking company Matt Swanson. "Like it's supposed to be. Like it should have 20 something years ago it should have been done. That's expensive to us. Costs us money. Costs our drivers time."
Mayor Woodward said delaying this project is really important for Spokane.
"Arguably the most important transportation link since interstate 90 came through our city," said Woodward.
Swanson said he is worried that the state doesn't care as much about Eastern as they do Western cities.
"It feels like we're neglected over here," said Swanson.
Woodward said the city is fighting hard to make sure that the voices of Eastern Washington are heard.
"We are mounting a real effort to make sure that our voices in Spokane are heard," said Woodward.
Woodward said she will continue to meet with lawmakers to make sure this project gets finished.