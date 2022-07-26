Mayor of Spokane Nadine Woodward releases plan for the next 100 days
KHQ FILE

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is officially seeking a second term. 

“I am grateful for Spokane’s trust and support. Together, we have accomplished a great deal while leading through a global pandemic and other challenges to find new ways to get things done, established and strengthened crucial partnerships, and brought our collaborative approach to the forefront in a time of great disruption and division,” Woodward said in a press release. “The outcomes we have achieved in public safety, housing, homelessness, economic development, mental health, and operational sustainability have set a great foundation for the work we still have left to do.”

Right now, she's the only one running for the position. 

