Mayor David Condon spoke about the homeless protest outside city hall and homelessness overall on Facebook live Thursday morning.
Condon called homelessness "a complicated issue," but also said the city of Spokane is (and has been) proactive in providing resources for it's homeless population.
Condon said a new center, which will provide multiple resources for homeless people, is opening in Spokane in "a couple of months." He said Spokane was one of 17 sites chosen by the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development to launch "an envision center: a single location where people can go to get services in housing" and access to health care.
"It'll be co-located with our work source center, so if people need jobs, we'll have that. We'll have other services all located at that same spot," he said.
Condon also mentioned programs that are already in place, specifically 'Give Real Change' and 'Hope Works Spokane.' The city of Spokane's website also has a specific section titled 'Ending Homelessness.'
Condon encouraged the public to donate to those specific programs, which works with multiple non-profit organizations. Condon said all donations go towards funding the city's 24/7 shelter system. He also said this assurance is why people should donate to the programs, not individual homeless people.
"Unfortunately, sometimes those that are experiencing homelessness are going to be afflicted with addiction. And so, those moneys might be going to feed that addiction, rather than to do an intervention and change their cycle of homelessness," Condon said.
Condon also spoke about the specific protest outside city hall, where more than 20 tents are being occupied by protesters. Several demonstrators said their short-term goal is to get the city to provide more beds.
"It's a protest bringing light to those that are experiencing homelessness. So, many there are not actually homeless and we also have been providing social service connections, if they want them. That has not been taken advantage of at this point, but it does bring light to what we're dealing with in our urban environments all across the United States, and particularly, here in the Northwest, and what we're doing to address that," Condon said.
"It's a balance between providing services to those that are the most vulnerable, linking them to services, and at the same time, making sure that our community is safe, that we take control of the health issues that might come from these encampments. That's why we ask them to move out, periodically, so that we can clean up the area, take good care of the trash," he said.
The Spokane city Council is holding a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. An emergency budget ordinance for warming centers is at the forefront of the meeting's legislative session agenda.