SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward ordered flags at all city building be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of fallen Pierce County Deputy Dominique (Dom) Calata.
Deputy Calata died last week after being shot during a SWAT operation in Spanaway.
The South Sound Gang Task Force was serving an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Jeremy Dayton. The task force asked for assistance from Pierce County Sheriff's Department's SWAT team due to Dayton being a convicted felon.
Shots were exchanged between Dayton and law enforcement and Calata was shot and killed at the scene.
Woodward encourages anyone with a flag outside their home or business to lower them in honor of Calata's memory.
“Spokane joins Pierce County and the law enforcement community in mourning the loss of Deputy Calata,” Woodward said. “Our thoughts are with his family and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department as the state rallies around them.”
You can watch the memorial live here.