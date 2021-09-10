Spokane, WA-City of Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered flags at all City facilities to be lowered half-staff.
The flags will be lowered with Governor Jay Inslee's directive that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered Friday, September 10, in remembrance of Former Colfax Fire Chief and Volunteer Firefighter Jim Krouse.
Mayor Woodward encourages anyone with a flag outside their home or business to join in recognition to honor Chief Krouse's memory. Chief Krouse died in the line of duty Saturday, August 28, 2021.
The Second flag lowering is set for Saturday, September 11. Mayor Woodward has directed that all flags at City facilities be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, Sept. 11, for Patriot Day. The annual memorial for victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
“Today marks the 20-year anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil,” said Woodward. “Spokane joins the country in mourning those who have lost their lives and encourages anyone with a flag outside of their home or business to join us in this recognition to honor their memory.”