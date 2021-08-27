SPOKANE, Wash. - At the President's direction, flags at city buildings in Spokane are being lowered to half-staff to honor the U.S. servicemembers and other victims of the terrorists attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
“Spokane sends its deepest sympathies and condolences to all those touched by the devastating tragedy in Kabul,” said Mayor Nadine Woodward. “We join the country in mourning those who have lost their lives and encourage anyone with a flag outside of their home or business to join us in this recognition to honor these service members.”
Flags are planned to remain lowered until Aug. 31.