Flags at half-staff

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward ordered flags at all city facilities to be lowered to half-staff to honor the one million Americans lost to COVID-19.

The order coincides with President Biden’s directive that state and U.S. flags at all state agency facilities be lowered immediately to remember the lives lost.

“We join the country in mourning the one million Americans who have lost their lives to coronavirus,” Woodward said. “The Spokane community has lost 1,343 members to this virus. We send our sympathies and condolences to their families and friends.”

Flags will remain lowered until sunset on Monday, May 16.

Tags

