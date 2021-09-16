Spokane, WA- Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, following a declaration by Governor Jay Inslee, directed that Washington State and the United States at all facilities be lowered to half-staff to honor and pay our respects to Grant County Sheriff's Deputy Jon Melvin.
Deputy Melvin died in the line of duty on December 11, 2020.
Mayor Woodward encourages anyone with a flag outside of their home or business to join us in recognition to honor Deputy Melvin's memory.
Flas will remain at half-staff until sunset.