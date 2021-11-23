SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is ordering an investigation into a three-month spike in sick time taken by members of the Spokane Fire Department leading up to the vaccine mandate.
The review will involve a forensic audit to closely examine increased sick time that the mayor said "doubled the number of days taken in any given month even during the early months of the pandemic."
Her office said they are anticipating the city council to consider an additional $5 million budget authorization to cover the fire department's operating costs through the end of the year.
“We are still evaluating the circumstance, but what we have learned so far led us to take immediate action to gain deeper knowledge and understanding of the circumstances that created this situation, contain expenditures, and prevent future overages,” Woodward said.
The audit is expected to take several weeks to complete and will be used to inform future labor contract negotiations, budgeting, and spending.