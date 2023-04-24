SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward reiterated her support of Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl at a press conference on Monday, amid the news that the Spokane City Council is considering a resolution that calls for an official investigation into complaints against the chief surrounding conversations with local business leaders.
Those conversations were detailed in a December report from the city's Office of the Police Ombudsman–or the city's police watchdog office.
Mayor Woodward said an investigation into Chief Meidl's conduct has already been conducted by the ombudsman's office, adding that those results and police recommendations were forwarded onto the police department to be implemented.
"Another costly investigation is redundant, it is unnecessary and erodes the work of our independent ombudsman," Woodward said.
She described calls for another investigation by city council members "politically motivated."
"The majority in our city council doesn't like to listen to dissenting opinions, doesn't like the police chief engaging with communities that have dissenting opinions, that's what this is about," Woodward said. "I question why the majority of the council are raising these concerns now, several months after that report was presented to the ombudsman's commission and to the city council."
But City Council President Breean Beggs and Council Member Lori Kinnear say that's not enough.
Beggs and Kinnear said the complaints they've received from community members about Chief Meidl stem from the ombudsman's report, but said what the ombudsman's office did wasn't an actual investigation into whether the chief's conduct violated the city's code of ethics.
"Those are just observations from the ombudsman's office, we need someone from the city with policymaking authority to actually make that determination, so that the police department has more support from the public," Beggs said Monday afternoon.
Meidl has responded to calls for his resignation from community organizations, telling NonStop Local on March 28 that "he has no intention of resigning."
Beggs said the police ombudsman can't investigate the police chief, and that city code requires complaints about the chief's conduct to be directed to the mayor and subsequently investigated by the city's human resources department.
"There's nothing in that report that says the chief didn't do anything wrong or the mayor's office didn't do anything wrong, there's nothing that says that," Beggs said. "It just reports what happened, and what their concerns are. The public has responded to that and made complaints against the chief, and what we do in Spokane is refer those to human resources."
Still, Mayor Woodward insists all of this is a done deal and reaffirmed her support for Chief Meidl and his department.
"I am deeply concerned about the council's insistence on keeping alive a topic that has already gone through an independent investigation by the Office of the Police Ombudsman, and that was closed many many months ago," Woodward said.
Council Members Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle were in attendance at the mayor's press conference in support of her and the chief.
Cathcart told NonStop Local that he's concerned about the impact the proposed resolution could have on the chief and police department's community outreach efforts and recruiting.
"These types of negative interactions that really are unfounded and unnecessary are only going to make it harder for us to recruit the officers we need and to get people on the ground here in Spokane and to reduce the crime and keep people safe," Cathcart said.
The city council is expected to vote on the proposed resolution in the coming weeks.