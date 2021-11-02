SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor, Nadine Woodward, released her final budget proposal for 2022. According to the City's website, the goals of this budget are to maintain service levels, invest in economic recovery, and prioritize public safety.
One prime focus is on reducing rates of homelessness. Woodward intends to transition people out of homelessness by improving system resources, introducing greater accountability into the system, and maximizing regional partnerships. There is an emphasis place on increasing housing options to meet community needs while reducing barriers. The hope is to increase economic expansion and place-making to prepare for a more rapid pandemic recovery. Much of the focus goes towards building or enhancing shelters specifically.
“Our strategic approach has been to meet short-term needs in ways that prepare the City for an accelerated recovery and long-term fiscal sustainability,” Woodward said. “The City’s commitment to maintaining services, protecting budget reserves, and strategically deploying federal recovery resources in the community and organization have us in a position to make careful investments.”
Another prime area of focus includes municipal services, including police, criminal justice, fire and emergency medical response, streets, parks, libraries, planning, and community and economic development, as well as smaller, specialized services aimed towards neighborhood developments, historic preservation, and human services. Part of these costs include $250,000 for police officer recruitment, $454,510 in police operational enhancements, and $150,000 for weather and hazardous event contingencies. These services total of $216.5 million out of the $1 billion proposed.
Other noteworthy inclusions include funding for 10 new full time positions focused on city cleanup efforts, the continuation of voter passed enhancement to the public library system, and an integrated capital management fund for city infrastructure planning.
For a complete breakdown of all proposed funding, cuts, and increases, you can read the 130 page PDF here.
The City Council must still vote to pass this budget, which they will do later this year.