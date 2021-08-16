SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward will require all city employees to wear masks inside city buildings starting Wednesday.
The mandate affects every employee regardless of vaccination status. Woodward's office said city employees have been experiencing a recent uptick in cases.
“We have work to do as a community to get a greater percentage of individuals vaccinated and we are taking this action in protection of City employees, their families, and visitors to City facilities while that happens,” Woodward said. “This is not a step I take lightly, but one that is necessary after great discussion with members of my Cabinet and close review of the latest community and organizational data.”