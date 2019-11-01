SPOKANE, Wash. - In what he called perhaps his last press conference as the leader of the Lilac City, Mayor David Condon unveiled the proposed 2020 budget for the City Of Spokane.
The budget is being touted as a "three-prong investment in the City of Spokane." Its overall message is for a safer, smarter and healthier Spokane.
A portion of the budget calls for city emergency agencies to hire 20 more police officers, retain the 30 firefighters hired in a prior grant and to build more tools to combat property crime, particularly in Downtown Spokane.
"The budget also includes funding for the city's own emergency management director, consistent with most urban centers within the state and considered to be best practice," Mayor Condon said during the press conference.
Hiring a city director of emergency management is a departure from the decades-old partnership between the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Mayor Condon said the city will continue to work with, and invest in, its regional partners while still being prepared for anything.
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is an opponent of the plan, speaking out multiple times. Despite this, Mayor Condon continues to press on.
"Obviously, we need all of our partners when we have emergencies," Mayor Condon said. "Of course, over the last eight years, the city, in particular, has activated the city's emergency operation a handful of times, and it has been made quite clear that we need to have someone daily focusing on emergency management."
