SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane may be one step closer to opening the proposed homeless shelter on Trent Ave. as Mayor Nadine Woodward prepares to brief City Council on a recommendation for it's operator and lease.
Woodward's office said she will present The Guardians Foundation to manage the 24/7 flex-capacity shelter after a independent committee recommended them.
The cost of operating the shelter and other details will be decided through contract negotiations, according to Woodward's office.
The committee also took proposals for a group to provide services like addiction help, behavioral health services and housing and unemployment searches but decided not to make a recommendation yet.
The lease agreement being recommended is a five-year term with Lawrence B. Stone properties would cost the city $26,100 a month for rent and include utilities, maintenance and insurance among other things.
The recommendations will be presented in Monday's Public Safety and Community Health Committee meeting from 1:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The council is expected to vote on the recommendations sometime in June.