SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said she plans to veto the ordinance that would restrict when and for how long residents are allowed to water outdoors.
Woodward on Thursday said she is opposed to the portion of the ordinance that imposes penalties on those who don't follow the mandate based on neighbor complaints.
Ordinance C36209, passed last week, outlines a period of time between Dec. 1 2023 to May 1, 2024, when potential fines for other enforcement options could be explored.
“I greatly appreciate and value efforts to conserve water and am hopeful we can partner on a solution based on education and re-evaluation of our incentives-based approach,” Woodward said in a release. “My strong preference is to model a collaborative approach with our community, which I’m happy to help you lead, rather than encourage the likely divisiveness that will result from neighbors monitoring and reporting on other neighbors, no matter how well-intended the desired outcome.”
The ordinance would limit outdoor watering hours to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 1 to Oct. 1. Watering will also be limited to four days a week.
The City Council has the chance to override the mayor's veto with five total votes. Last week, the ordinance garnered five yes votes.