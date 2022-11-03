SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward nominated Kim McCollim to be the new director of the city's Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services division.
McCollim worked with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the past two decades. She replaces John Hall, who left the role just three months after the mayor appointed him.
Prior to joining HUD, McCollim worked for the City of Spokane for more than six years, including as program manager and the human services assistant to the director.
“I hope to combine my HUD knowledge of programs and funding streams with my history at the city to assist the mayor, city council, and community partners in the development of additional affordable housing to decrease the number of unhoused individuals and families in Spokane,” McCollim said.
The Spokane City Council will vote on McCollim's nomination at its next meeting on Nov. 7.