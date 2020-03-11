SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon regarding the coronavirus.
The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at City Hall. Woodward is expected to be joined by City Council President Breean Beggs and Dr. Lutz from the Spokane Regional Health District.
There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County at this time. After announcing that two more people in Spokane County are now under public health observation for COVID-19, the Spokane Regional Health District issued a statement regarding testing.
"With the lightening of CDC restrictions on COVID-19 testing, providers are now able to use their own judgement to request testing for people who have symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, and we will no longer be informed of every case under investigation, unless it has a need for public health action. In which case, we will inform those who may have been in close contact," the statement read in part.
In Western Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee issued a ban Wednesday on gatherings and events of more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties.
“This is not just your ordinary flu,” Inslee said. “This demands a response consistent with the nature of the threat.”
Washington has at least 25 COVID-19 deaths and more than 260 confirmed cases. By Wednesday, King County had 190 confirmed cases, Snohomish reported 60 and Pierce had 14 cases.
