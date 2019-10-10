SPOKANE, Wash. - During a debate this week Spokane Mayoral Candidate Nadine Woodward brought up the idea of tents being used to help with the issue of homelessness. The idea caught some people off guard.
KHQ's Patrick Erickson asked her to expand on her comment after the debate. Here's some of what she said: "This was an idea someone mentioned to me," she said. "I think it's worth considering. I think we have to consider a lot of things. I don't think spending tens of millions of dollars is necessarily the answer. What we need to focus on is reducing the number of our homeless."
Spokane isn't the only city in Washington looking for the best way to deal with the issue of homelessness.
On the west side, Olympia's homeless population has nearly doubled in three years and they're now trying a new approach to deal with the influx. It looks like a tent city, but they call it a mitigation site.
There are 115 tents in a secure, fenced perimeter in downtown Olympia, on a city-owned parking lot, that includes toilets, garbage service and running water. The city's Homeless Response Coordinator Colin DeForrest calls their response a band-aid but he says its working. He tells me it gives those experiencing homelessness a safe place to stay while connecting them with services.
With the immense costs of permanent shelters and lack space along with those who choose to be outside, DeForrest believes it's an approach other cities should look into.
"I honestly hope that Spokane looks at this intervention and look at it seriously because though its not ideal for the permanent sense for the emergency were facing its a great option," DeForrest said.
As for Woodward's opponent, Stuckart says he was surprised to hear idea involving tents. He says believes it will not work and that the city needs permanent shelters.
