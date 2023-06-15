SPOKANE, Wash. — It's election season in Spokane and public safety is once again at the forefront of the city's politics.
Mayoral candidate Lisa Brown released her public safety plan on Thursday. In it, she accused Mayor Nadine Woodward's administration of overseeing a period of increased crime and decreased police responsiveness and offers four strategies a Brown administration would use to tackle those issues.
She said she would fund and support police and the fire department to improve response rates, increase behavioral health responses to break the "crisis cycle," enhance community partnerships to prevent crimes and build a coordinated homelessness response.
Of course, decreasing response times and increase response rates are intuitively important. How would a Mayor Brown do things differently? Woodward doesn't think this plan makes that clear.
"It's a plan that looks very familiar," Woodward said after reviewing the plan on Thursday. "It's a lot of what we are already doing in my administration."
Brown offered some critiques of Woodward's approach, as well as alternatives. For one, she promised to use public feedback to figure out what an appropriate response rate is and develop a staffing and funding model to accomplish that.
"We have people in neighborhoods who feel they're being neglected, or they're in neighborhoods where there has been a lot of growth, but infrastructure hasn't kept up" Brown said. "The risk of fire without a fire station is very real."
Part of that solution includes requiring the police chief to report police response rates by neighborhood quarterly. After creating a staffing plan for police and fire, Brown's plan promises she will share it publicly.
Woodward said her administration has made progress on public safety and pointed to her support from law enforcement as evidence.
"We've moved precincts into neighborhoods, we've changed to a staffing model that puts more officers in neighborhoods... we've recriminalized drug use in public spaces," Woodward said. "That's why I have the support of our police department and Lisa doesn't."
While Woodward touted her record on public safety policy, Brown argued the current administration hasn't gotten results, and cited Spokane Police Department data showing increasing crime to do so. She argued the mayor's emphasis on tougher laws is part of the reason why.
"Mayor Woodward has had four years, and we still haven't seen improvements in these numbers. (Spokane is) going the wrong direction," Brown said. "Her response has tended to be, 'if we just get tougher laws, we'll get the job done.' What we right now are laws that aren't even enforced because we don't have enough staffing."