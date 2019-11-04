Today the two candidates spent the day before the election making a last-minute push.
City Council President Ben Stuckart, spending the afternoon at the local democrat headquarters with volunteers making last-minute calls to voters.
When Stuckart was asked what he thinks will happen tomorrow he said, "I dont know. It's a toss up. It's like a coin flip. It could go either way."
Meanwhile, Nadine Woodward was in the Garland District going from business to business shaking hands and making sure people get out and vote.
Woodward said, "I think a lot of people realize how important this is and they care about the city. They love their city and they wants the best for their city."
The two advanced to the General Election after a closely contested primary back in August with Woodward, a political newcomer, in a surprise, receiving more than a thousand more votes than Stuckart, the long-time city council member.
Since then, over several forums and debates, the two have shared their vision for Spokane while differentiating themselves from each other on major issues like homelessness, job creation and community safety
Money is also one of the major stories of this election, with each candidate raising around $300,000 and outside groups not affiliated with either campaign pouring hundreds of thousands of dollars more into the election over the last month.
It now all comes down to Tuesday and who has the votes.
