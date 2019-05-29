Spokane mayoral candidates on homelessness across the city

Watch again

Mayoral candidates are weighing in on one of the biggest topics surrounding the upcoming election: homelessness.

The topic has been a growing point of discussion, following candidate Nadine Woodward's decision to post a security video from the Downtown Spokane Public Library.

Ben Stuckart:

I am not afraid to go to the library, and neither were the million pairs of feet that came to our downtown library last year for books, movies, and programs like:

Storytime!

Lilac City Live

Level Up Coworking Space

Books for Babies

Library of Things

I have been a strong champion for our libraries my entire career, and I reject efforts to damage them through the politics of fear. The campaigns of fear have 160 more days to make you fear your neighbors, your community, and your future.

We will not run a campaign based on FEAR, instead will continue to celebrate record private investment, record street repairs and offer solutions to our common challenges. We have too much fear and loathing at the federal level with Donald Trump, Spokane is better than that.

Shawn Poole:

I've been saying this since day one: it goes back to enforcing the law.

A lot of these issues are intertwined. A lot of the property crime is directly related to the homeless/transient issue. It's directly related to mental health and drug addiction. So, when you start to mitigate one of those issues (like the homeless/transient issue), then some of the other issues you'll see a sharp decline in. If you have less nomadic transients that prey on the true homeless, if you start to mitigate some of those, I think you'll see a drop in property crime... if you don't have the transients, who are potentially addicted to drugs or alcohol that are committing property crime to get money, so they can feed their drug and alcohol habit.

When you start chipping away at one of these issues, you're going to see a reduction in property crime and the amount of money we funnel into some of these homeless programs.

Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as candidates respond to our requests for comment. Jonathan Bingle is scheduled to provide a response Wednesday afternoon. Kelly Cruz has not returned calls for comment.