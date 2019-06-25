Tuesday's forum, held in the city council chambers, featured questions from members of the League of Women Voters.
Candidates were given a list of topics in advance, but not the specific questions that would be asked.
The questions ranged from budget priorities to crime and homelessness.
On the heels of a recently released study concerning the gap between wages and the lack of affordable housing, each candidate detailed how they planned on tackling Spokane's housing crisis.
Current City Council President Ben Stuckart said, "800 people in our community had housing vouchers but they couldn't find affordable housing. the city council spent the entire legislative session working with legislators. we need to be putting 5 million dollars extra in affordable housing to make it available for people on the streets."
Former TV news anchor and current mayoral candidate Nadine Woodward said, "I love the idea of more people living downtown. The city only has so much property in it's boundaries. I will, as mayor, provide infrastructure and services if we can negotiate a deal that's a win-win. It's not Spokane's issue to solve by itself."
Mayoral candidate Jonathan Bingle said, "Once we determine how much we can build, I would encourage a lot of building. Instead of making more free housing, we can give them the opportunity to make more money in the city and be more successful."
Mayoral candidate Kelly Cruz said, "I know people that wanna buy lots in the city and want to build on them. They get to the utility department, pretty soon the costs are at 60 thousand dollars out of pocket and they walk away. Subsidize and cover some of those costs."
Mayoral candidate Shawn Poole said, "We have for the most part very responsible landlords, but there are unscrupulous ones that are greedy and they're driving up the costs of rent. An unpopular choice may be looking at annexation, like the west plains a few years ago. The city owns property that sits vacant. The city needs to invest in more multi-family dwellings to help with rent control."
