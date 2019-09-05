SPOKANE, Wash. - Nadine Woodward has released a statement regarding fellow mayoral candidate Ben Stuckart following his comments at a forum on homelessness.
The statement read as follows:
"This morning, mayoral candidates took the stage at the Spokane Homeless Coalition Candidate Forum. They were also joined by candidates running for city council president.
In a recent campaign article posted on his website Stuckart said, 'we should never support camping in our public areas…' and today he said if we don’t fund low-barrier shelters 'there will be camping in every city park and there’s nothing we can do about it.' In a 2017 Spokesman-Review article he struck a different chord and called for a 'tent city' in Spokane when he said, 'we have a law for tent cities on the books, you need a private organization to step in and host them. I’ve seen it done successfully on church properties.'
Since launching her campaign, Woodward has focused on identifying and addressing the root causes that lead to homelessness and has stated that in order to better manage the homelessness issue in Spokane, we must first address mental health and addiction among the homeless population. Woodward has pledged to work with community members to identify existing city services and how they can best address the needs of our city’s most vulnerable. Her message has been a consistent one – we need sustainable solutions that help individuals in crisis out of their current situation and empower them to break the cycles that landed them there to begin with.
'Spokane residents need a mayor they can trust,' said Woodward. 'When I take office, I will make informed decisions based on evidence and community discussion, and I will not make reactive and impulsive choices that change every couple of months.'"
Ben Stuckart commented on her statement Thursday evening writing:
"My opponent has not taken the time to understand the current municipal code nor does she understand the difference between public and private land.
There is a law on the books that sets up strict standards for setting up a camp on private property. Well regulated and permitted. If someone followed the law on private property we would permit it.
I am opposed to camping on public land. Her dangerous opposition to any new shelter would lead to public camping because our public camping law would not be able be enforced.
My position is the only consistent, legal and safe choice."