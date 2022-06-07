SPOKANE Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner found that deaths caused by drug overdoses in 2021 increased by over 285% since 2020.
Many of the fatal drug overdoses that occurred in 2021 were due to fentanyl. Fatalities involving fentanyl increased nearly 10 times between 2019 and 2021, jumping from 11 deaths in 2019 to 108 deaths in 2021.
Methamphetamine related deaths also increased drastically, more than doubling from 45 deaths in 2019 to 92 deaths in 2021.
20 deaths caused by hyperthermia, excessive body temperature, occurred in Spokane County due to the heatwave in summer 2021. Of the 20 deaths, 16 happened to people within their residence, which could not properly regulate temperature.
Deaths related to COVID-19 also rose in 2021. 203 COVID-19 deaths were reported to the Spokane County Medical Examiner in 2020, while 458 were in 2021.
Nearly 6700 people died in Spokane County in 2021. Almost 43% of the total deaths were reported to the Medical Examiner.
Of the total deaths reviewed by the Medical Examiner, over 47% were accidental, over 26% were natural, over 11% were a result of suicide, nearly 9% were vehicular, over 3% were the result of homicide, over 2% were undetermined, and nearly 1% is pending.
Accidental deaths, natural deaths, suicides, and vehicular deaths all increased in 2021. Homicides went down by six cases from 2020 to 2021.
Accidental deaths were most likely to occur in people aged 80 to 89. The most common causes of accidental death were falls and drug overdoses.
For both homicides and suicides, most victims were between the ages of 30 and 39 and the most common method was firearms.
Motor vehicle fatalities were most likely to occur to people aged 40 to 49. Alcohol and/or illicit drugs were detected in over 50% of traffic fatalities.
Overall, in 2021 the Medical Examiner reviewed more deaths in Spokane County than in 2020 and 2019.