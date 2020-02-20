COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Spokane medical staff use an exercise called tranquil terminus to train how to transport patients with dangerous diseases.
Tranquil terminus is used to prepare and practice for any type of serious disease transportation that would affect the country.
The medical staff wear protective gear, similar to hazmat suits, as well as the patient.
The ambulance and the plane are also lined with protective gear that crews can easily put up and take down after the patient is transported, to ensure that the vehicle and the plane stays uncontaminated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.