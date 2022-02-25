SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane-based mental health counselor has agreed to pay $138,984 to resolve allegations of fraudulently billing Washington State Medicaid through his company, "A Brief Counseling Center."
The business, owned by Dr. Ray Smith, allegedly billed Medicaid for services provided by unlicensed and unqualified therapists, according to court documents.
“Mental health services are a vital component of a safe and strong community, and our public funding for those services is a precious and limited resource,” said United States Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref. “Fraudulently billing the public for unqualified and unlicensed therapy services provided to some of the most vulnerable members of our community is simply unconscionable, and will not be tolerated.”
Whistleblowers brought the complaint forward in 2019, prompting a investigation under the False Claims Act.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need for high-quality mental health services. To pose as qualified mental health professionals in order to claim Medicaid dollars is unethical, dangerous, and unlawful. I am proud of our collaboration with our federal partners, and the hard work it took to bring this company to justice. I look forward to continuing our work together to protect Medicaid dollars for those who need them,” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said.