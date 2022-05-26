In the wake of a school shooting in Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children, Alexandra Talbot, a mother is petitioning to get more strict security in Spokane Public Schools. 

SPOKANE, Wash. - In the wake of a school shooting in Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children, Alexandra Talbot, a mother is petitioning to get more strict security in Spokane Public Schools. Talbott's 6-year-old son is a kindergartner in the SPS district, and the thought of a shooting happening at her son's school is too much to think about.
 
"I'm trying to schematic plans with my son on how he could run home from recess if there is a shooter on the playground," Talbott said. "He is six. He is six years old, and it's just something we have to do."
 
Talbott said more than 30 people have already signed the petition, and hopes for many more signatures before presenting at the SPS board meeting on June 8. For more information about the petition click here.

KHQ Local News Senior Producer

