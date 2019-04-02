SPOKANE - It was snack time in the Fumetti-Levine household, but that simple snack turned into something else. "I just wanted them to have a smoothie for a snack, and it turned into a disaster," said Amy Fumetti-Levine.
Amy bought the Ninja Blender system at this Shopko on Spokane's south hill last month during their going out of business sale. "They had the blender system on sale and figured mind as well go that route and shouldn't have," said Amy.
While making those smoothies for her kids, the blender's container blew up sending shards of sharp plastic and berries all over her kitchen. "I added the liquid, put in the frozen fruit sealed the lid pushed the button the side of it blew out," Amy said.
Amy took photos right after it happened to show the hole in the blender's container. This isn't the first time the Ninja Blenders have had problems. Back in 2015 Consumer Reports showed these blenders were recalled Because more than 50 people had cut themselves on the blades. YouTube user Bradley Shende posted a video showing something similar that happened to Amy.
Amy says while she called Ninja and the only thing the company did was offer to send her a new blender "I said that's not what I want. And they said well I have to contact ShopKo if I wanted a refund and said they've gone out of business I bought this on closeout and they said well that's our policy so there's nothing we can do for you."