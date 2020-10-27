Heather Warren’s breast cancer diagnosis brought her to her knees. When she received the bad news in January, she was ready to fight. However, she was scared and forced to face her mortality. Like many, she felt alone, but she knew she wasn’t and she was dedicated to fighting any stigma that would or could come with it.
She started sharing her story on Facebook and Instagram. She shared her fears, her struggles, her chemotherapy appointments and even pictures of the day friends gathered around and she shaved her head. She says shaving her head was a different kind of vulnerability. She could no longer hide her cancer. After shaving her head, everyone would know. But instead of hiding any of it, she shared every sacred moment online.
Heather also found support online. Not just from friends and family who followed her Facebook and Instagram page, but from strangers on other Facebook pages - support groups designed for people going through the same thing. There are also pages and websites dedicated to loved ones and caretakers who are supporting people with cancer.
The most important part of Heather’s journey is letting others know they aren’t alone. She is using her online profile to spread that message. She also used it to announce good news earlier this month and word her latest scans had come back cancer free.
If you need counseling and are looking for support, Cancer Care Northwest provides several resources, here.
