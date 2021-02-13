SPOKANE, Wash. -- This past week has been dedication to raising awareness on congenital heart defects. According to the CDC, CHD's affect nearly one percent of annual United States births. That amounts to about 40,000.
Spokane mother Audrey Shell has three children. Her son Jackson was born with a CHD. She wanted to share her story to raise awareness ahead of another open-heart surgery set for Jackson this spring.
"CHD's are a lot more common than anybody thinks about," Audrey said. "When you get that diagnosis, it is devastating and scary."
Audrey pointed to 'Mended Little Hearts' in Spokane for helping get their family through some dark days.
"(Jackson) is doing good right now," she said. "He had a rough start. He had three open heart surgeries before he was six months old."
The Shell family encourages anyone who would like to know more about CHD's or help those who have been diagnosed to visit: http://www.mendedheartsofspokane.org/
